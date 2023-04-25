K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KBL traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.75. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.98. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$26.53 and a 12 month high of C$33.55. The firm has a market cap of C$309.64 million, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.09 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.0746325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBL. Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

