Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,321.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

