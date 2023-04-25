JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCRB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.40.
Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $819.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.65. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
