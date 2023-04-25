JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCRB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.40.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $819.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.65. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

