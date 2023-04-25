Joseph Alvarado Acquires 1,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,638. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

