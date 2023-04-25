John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-9% (implying $569.4-591.1 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.20 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE JBT traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. 286,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,561. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $126.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.