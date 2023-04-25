JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBLU. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.59. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.