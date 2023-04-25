Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $12.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.50. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.66 per share.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

UAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

UAL stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.