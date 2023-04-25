Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $114.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $143.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.