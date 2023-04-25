Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,455,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

SNPS stock opened at $375.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $392.79. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

