Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Janus International Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 1,938.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.38. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

