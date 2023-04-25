Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $870,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

