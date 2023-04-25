Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $5,795,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,591,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $125.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.01%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

