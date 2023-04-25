J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Increased to GBX 295 by Analysts at Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.68) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.57) to GBX 213 ($2.66) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 252 ($3.15).

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,122.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 283 ($3.53).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

