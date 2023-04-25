iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. 387,463 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

