iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,581 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank owned about 0.39% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,893,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 122.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,395,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.71. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

