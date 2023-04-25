iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.56. The company had a trading volume of 620,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,287. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

