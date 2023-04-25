iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. 12,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

