iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Gap Down to $19.92

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $19.21. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 207,668 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

