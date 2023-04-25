iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 487.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $25.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

