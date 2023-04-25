iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 143,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 234,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,197,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 96,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 121,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.43. 1,409,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

