iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Trading Down 1.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.58 and last traded at $72.58. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN by 96.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter worth $3,164,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

