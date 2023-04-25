IOTA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.30 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $549.59 million and $6.30 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011204 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000098 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.