Investors Research Corp Sells 81 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $224.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,919. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

