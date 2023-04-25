Investors Research Corp Sells 500 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned 0.11% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $675.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors



Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

