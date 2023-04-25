Investors Research Corp Sells 350 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in UGI by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. 131,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

