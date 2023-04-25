Investors Research Corp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 230,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $44.77.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.