Investors Research Corp Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DRI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.02. 168,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.00. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.