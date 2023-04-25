Investors Research Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $72.69. 882,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.



