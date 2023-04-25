Investors Research Corp Increases Stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investors Research Corp owned 3.22% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 299,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 116,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

VSDA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. 2,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,182. The stock has a market cap of $235.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.