Investors Research Corp Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

