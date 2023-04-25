Investors Research Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.13% of SpartanNash worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 90.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $100,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 29.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,129. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $867.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 90.53%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

