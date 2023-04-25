Investors Research Corp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after buying an additional 761,812 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 296,069 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

