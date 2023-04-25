Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) recently:

4/22/2023 – Sinclair Broadcast Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/18/2023 – Sinclair Broadcast Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Sinclair Broadcast Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Sinclair Broadcast Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $26.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 67.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

