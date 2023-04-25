Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.8% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,437,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,063,000. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $334.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

