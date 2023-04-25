Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $312.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,201,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,103,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.68 and a 200-day moving average of $289.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

