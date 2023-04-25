Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 26,524 shares.The stock last traded at $113.48 and had previously closed at $114.88.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

