Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Fredrik Widman Sells 630 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fredrik Widman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,437. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $304.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

