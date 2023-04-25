Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $271.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

ISRG opened at $300.46 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $304.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.02. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,096 shares of company stock worth $36,208,715 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 861,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,847,000 after acquiring an additional 195,682 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 210.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

