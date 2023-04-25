Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. comprises approximately 3.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 100,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,673.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 over the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.36. 740,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,442. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.