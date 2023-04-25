Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stake Decreased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,526,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562,125 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 28.1% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.84% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $255,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 62,113 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $275,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,844 shares of company stock worth $12,023,574. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

