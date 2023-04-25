Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $187.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $176.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.5 %

IPAR stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 33.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

