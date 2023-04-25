Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,138,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,070,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $47.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

