Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,120,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,963,895. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

