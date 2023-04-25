Insider Selling: Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Sells 860 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Keegan sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $22,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,613.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:VSTO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 528,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

