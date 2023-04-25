Insider Selling: Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Sells 860 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Keegan sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $22,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,613.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vista Outdoor Trading Down 5.2 %
NYSE:VSTO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 528,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
