Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $2,507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,834,534 shares in the company, valued at $856,982,218.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $124.21. The stock had a trading volume of 928,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

