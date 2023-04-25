Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 1,689 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $91,662.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,612 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $143,999.56.

On Friday, March 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $91,229.04.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56.

Natera Stock Down 3.9 %

NTRA traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $53.00. 1,157,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,953. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Natera by 31.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 870,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Natera by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Natera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Natera by 20,905.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 568,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after buying an additional 566,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.