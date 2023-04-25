Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 40,764 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.46. 2,139,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,437. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $304.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average of $249.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $259,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

