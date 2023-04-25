ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4101 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.
ING Groep has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ING Groep to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.
ING Groep Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE ING opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ING Groep by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 274,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
