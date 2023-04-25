ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4101 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ING Groep to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

NYSE ING opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ING Groep by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 274,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

