Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.
Independent Bank Group Stock Performance
Shares of IBTX stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.38. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $76.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
