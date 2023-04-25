Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.38. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

About Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 692,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

